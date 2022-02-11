1,700-plus homes to spring up in new subdivision near Elgin

The original Trinity Ranch concept plan has already been tweaked, but it gives a general idea of the lot distribution within the site. (Courtesy: Harris-Straub LLC via ABJ)

ELGIN, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Two builders — one longtime area player and a newcomer to Central Texas — are partnering on a new massive subdivision just south of the small city of Elgin with the help of a local developer.

Century Communities Inc. out of Colorado and Plano-based Green Brick Partners Inc., which was named the fastest-growing public homebuilder in 2021 by Fortune Magazine, recently bought about 383 acres in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction they plan to turn into a community called Trinity Ranch. This is Green Brick’s first Austin-area project, which it will complete under its Trophy Signature Homes brand.

It’s another big neighborhood going in around Austin. The Austin Business Journal has reported on a 2,200-home subdivision in Buda, a 2,500-home one going in near the Tesla Gigafactory near Del Valle and hundreds of million-dollar homes near Driftwood.

