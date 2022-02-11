1,700-plus homes to spring up in new subdivision near Elgin

Local

by: Michelle Pitcher, Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:

The original Trinity Ranch concept plan has already been tweaked, but it gives a general idea of the lot distribution within the site. (Courtesy: Harris-Straub LLC via ABJ)

ELGIN, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Two builders — one longtime area player and a newcomer to Central Texas — are partnering on a new massive subdivision just south of the small city of Elgin with the help of a local developer.

Century Communities Inc. out of Colorado and Plano-based Green Brick Partners Inc., which was named the fastest-growing public homebuilder in 2021 by Fortune Magazine, recently bought about 383 acres in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction they plan to turn into a community called Trinity Ranch. This is Green Brick’s first Austin-area project, which it will complete under its Trophy Signature Homes brand.

It’s another big neighborhood going in around Austin. The Austin Business Journal has reported on a 2,200-home subdivision in Buda, a 2,500-home one going in near the Tesla Gigafactory near Del Valle and hundreds of million-dollar homes near Driftwood.

You can find more details on this story from the Austin Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss