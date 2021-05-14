17-year-old killed in northwest Austin crash identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 17-year-old killed in a May 9 crash off Research Boulevard in northwest Austin was identified as Caleb Hernandez by the Austin Police Department.

The crash happened at about 3:14 a.m. in the 9400 block of Research, which is near Jollyville Road.

Officers responded to the single-car crash and saw the driver had hit a metal highway pole. The driver and passengers were taken to local hospitals, APD said. Hernandez was a passenger and was pronounced dead at 4:24 a.m. at St. David’s Round Rock Hospital.

Anyone with information about this crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app.