13 people displaced after fire at NE Austin apartment complex

Austin Fire Department crews tackled the fire at the Costa Esmeralda Apartments at 1601 E. Anderson Lane before 4 a.m., where they were able to contain the flames to four units (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire at a northeast Austin apartment complex early Saturday morning has displaced 13 residents, one dog, and one cat.

Austin Fire Department crews tackled the fire at the Costa Esmeralda Apartments at 1601 E. Anderson Lane before 4 a.m., where they were able to contain the flames to four units. Several residents were rescued from their balconies, AFD says.

Austin Fire Department crews tackled the fire at the Costa Esmeralda Apartments at 1601 E. Anderson Lane before 4 a.m., where they were able to contain the flames to four units (AFD photo)

During the incident, five civilians and four Austin police officers were seen by Austin-Travis County EMS for smoke inhalation, but all refused treatment.

AFD reports there were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.