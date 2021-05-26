12-year-old boy killed in Manor crash identified by police

Police say a child was killed in a crash on State Highway 130 near U.S. 290 early Sunday morning (KXAN/Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 12-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend on State Highway 130 in Manor has been identified by Austin police.

Police say Jaime Macias was a passenger in a Jeep when it crashed with a Honda Odyssey in the 10700 block of North State Highway 130 around 2:32 a.m. Sunday, May 23. Macias was ejected from the Jeep and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the initial investigation.

APD says this is Austin’s 44th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 46 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 35 fatal crashes resulting in 37 fatalities.



