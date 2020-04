AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, people living at the motel that will soon be a homeless shelter have moved out.

Last month, city council approved $320,000 to relocate 11 people who had been living at the Rodeway Inn off of I-35 and Oltorf.

They will receive assistance, a rental payment and money for the move.

Once the Rodeway Inn is converted to a shelter, it is expected to house 87 people experiencing homelessness.

It will be operated by “ECHO,” Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition.