MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The 100 Club of Central Texas unanimously voted this week to include Milam County in its area of coverage.

The club was founded in 1983 and supports law enforcement officers, emergency communications operators, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, and correctional officers by providing immediate financial and emotional assistance to first responders and their families when there has been a death of critical injury in the line of duty. It also provides scholarships for active-duty first responders and support for K9 and Mounted Patrol officers.

The 100 Club of Central Texas covers Bastrop, Bell, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties as well as now Milam.

“We are extremely pleased to be including Milam County in our coverage area and are thankful to have the support of local and county officials,” said Billy Bryan, board chair for the 100 Club of Central Texas. “Our mission is to serve first responders and we are honored to officially extend that support to Milam County.”

The club has already activated support for Milam County this year. Last month, the club activated its Survivor Fund after a Cameron police officer was killed in the line of duty.

The club has also been able to support Milam County first responders as part of its outreach program recently. According to a release, a sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a mental health emergency in October 2022 and The Club was able to step in with financial assistance.

“After working with The 100 Club of Central Texas on a recent tragic incident where one of our own was critically injured in the line of duty, we are proud to partner with them. This added resource will benefit those injured and the families left behind,” Sheriff McClore said.