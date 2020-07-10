10-year-old celebrates birthday with Austin police officers during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Birthdays during the COVID-19 pandemic look much different these days.

Some celebrate online with friends, but for one Central Texas 10-year-old, she celebrated her birthday with police.

“So this is our third birthday in quarantine without friends. It has been hard,” said Faith Rivera, who’s daughter just turned 10.

Rivera wanted to do something different for her daughter, Presley, so with the help of a neighbor she organized a drive by birthday parade, but this parade was special.

“We were told that Presley loves the police so this is very appropriate,” said Officer Andre Black with the Austin Police Department. “What better way to connect with a child than to interact with her on her birthday.”

Officers decorated their police cruisers with balloons and posters and drove back and forth singing. They even stopped for some dancing and a few pictures.

“Seeing the smile on her face was worth all the planning we had done to make this happen today,” Black said.

Presley said her favorite part was getting all the goodies and when the officers showed up to make her quarantine birthday extra special.