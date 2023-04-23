AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has its fair share of songs, yet so many make references back to Central Texas areas, as well as Austin, the Live Music Capital of the World.

KXAN has compiled a list of some crowd favorites that remind people of Central Texas and Austin. While most viewers chimed in with real recommendations, others also joked by referencing songs like the Texas Song by Sandy Cheeks, the squirrel from SpongeBob SquarePants.

1. Austin – Blake Shelton

Starting at the top of this list is none other than Blake Shelton’s Austin. The song was mentioned in a KXAN Facebook post by numerous viewers as a favorite.

KXAN’s Kristen Currie also chimed in asking, “Does Blake Shelton’s ‘Austin’ count? If you’re calling ‘bout my heart, it’s still yours…”

2. Amy’s Back in Austin – Little Texas

The song released in 1994 is a story about a young couple that ran away together and left Texas behind, but the girl (Amy) became homesick and leaves the boy one night. The chorus mentions how the boy wonders where she went and why she left.

“Was it the angry words or did she miss her momma

I don’t know but it don’t feel right

I bet Amy’s back in Austin

And I’m missin’ her tonight”

3. Comal County Blue – Jason Boland & The Stragglers

This album’s title track was released in 2008, and many viewers commented how it was their favorite song about the Austin area with the lyrics:

“Ohh, Tonight I’m rolling up north

Back to where I pay the due

Sometimes the only answer is Austin

For the Comal County Blue”

4. Dublin Blues – Guy Clark

The song starts off with lyrics about wishing to be in Austin, and viewers couldn’t blame the singer. Many seemed to agree that even those not in Central Texas want to be here.

“Well, I wished I was in Austin, mmm

In a chilly parlor bar

Drinkin’ Mad Dog Margaritas

And not carin’ where you are”

5. Just Outside of Austin – Lukas Nelson

This song, performed by Willie Nelsons’s son, has caught the attention of a few viewers since its 2010 release.

In the official music video for the song, Lukas can be seen performing alongside his father.

6. Luckenbach, Texas – Waylon Jennings & Willie Nelson

We certainly could not mention Willie Nelson’s son without mentioning the legend himself, and neither could KXAN viewers. Many mentioned this song performed with Waylon Jennings as one of their favorite songs about Central Texas.

7. She’s Like Texas – Josh Abbott Band

A few viewers recommended She’s Like Texas by the Josh Abbott Band for its reference to Austin at the beginning of the song.

“She’s as free as blue bonnets in the summer.

She’s as hot as the Padre Island sun.

Most of the time she’s warm and friendly

Like the hills that surround Austin.”

8. This Road to You – Courtney Patton

A reference to Austin and Barton Creek helped bring Courtney Patton’s song onto this list. A few KXAN viewers showed their support for This Road to You by naming it their favorite song about Central Texas.

“Baby what a drive, but the stars are alignin’

So don’t give up on me

We’re gonna meet up in Austin at our little spot

Under the big oak at Barton Creek”

9. I-35 – Jesse Stratton Band

Anyone who is from or has traveled through Central Texas knows about Interstate 35. I-35 is a large part of the area, and though it can be frustrating, this song is not. Many viewers chose it as one of their favorites about the area.

10. From Austin – Zach Bryan

For some Austin residents originally from the Central Texas area, this song by Zach Bryan was a top pick.