10 lucky CapMetro bus riders receive free year of transportation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week Capital Metro provided their one billionth ride to a group of local commuters — and a busload of riders got a big surprise from the service to celebrate!

Bus 333 in south Austin was randomly selected and 10 lucky passengers received year-long passes to rid CapMetro services for free.

The passengers received their passes from some notable local officials, including President/CEO, Randy Clarke, Senator Kirk Watson, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza and Commissioner Jeff Travillion — all of whom boarded the bus to hand out the gifts.

Since the company started back in 1985, CapMetro has grown to have over 540 vehicles and provided more than 31 million rides in 2019.

In addition to the passes, Capital Metro also rewarded vehicle operators with celebratory pins to thank them for their dedicated service.