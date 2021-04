BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency personnel are responding to a wildfire in Bastrop County Saturday afternoon that has spread to 10 acres and growing, according to a Facebook post from the Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2.

Residents who live in the area near Cassel Way and Kelly Road West are ordered to evacuate.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Cassel Way around 5:45 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.