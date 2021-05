AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is critically hurt after a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in north Austin Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to the crash at the intersection of Burnet Road and Justin Lane around 8:20 p.m.

One adult sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, the agency said.

Austin Fire also responded to the scene.

ATCEMS said to expect traffic delays in the area, which is south of West Anderson Lane.