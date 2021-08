AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was taken to the hospital Sunday night with critical, life-threatening injuries after an auto-pedestrian crash in south Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Emergency personnel responded to 2300 block of the West Ben White Boulevard service road around 10 p.m. Sunday, ATCEMS says.

The person was “possibly unconscious” according to initial reports. The adult was taken to South Austin Medical Center, ATCEMS says.