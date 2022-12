AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was seriously injured after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in south Austin Thursday, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet.

ATCEMS said one adult patient was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

CPR was also in progress when ATCEMS posted its tweet just before 8 p.m.

No other information was available at the time this article was published.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.