1 sent to the hospital after US 183 service road crash

KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult went to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a pole on the service road of North U.S. Highway 183 in northwest Austin, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS reports two people were pinned inside the vehicle and were removed by the Austin Fire Department following the crash on the U.S. 183 service road between State Highway 45 and Anderson Mill Road.

The person was taken to St. David’s Round Rock to be treated for their injuries, ATCEMS says.

ATCEMS, Austin police and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash around 4:04 p.m.

