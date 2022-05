AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was taken to the hospital Saturday night after crashing a motorcycle into a pole on an east Austin trail, according to the Austin-Travis County EMS’ Twitter account.

STAR Flight removed the person from a greenbelt at Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive around 10:30 p.m., ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS said the person was taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries.

The Austin Fire Department, ATCEMS and STAR Flight responded to the scene.