AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department reported to the scene of a two-vehicle collision in south Austin, where one person was pinned in their vehicle.

According to ATCEMS, the crash happened in the 9300 block of Menchaca Road and crews were able to extricate the victim from their vehicle.

The patient was transported to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.