1 person pinned, 1 ejected in northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency personnel responded to a crash in the 8300 block of East U.S. Highway 290 on Sunday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The Austin Fire Department says the single-vehicle crash ejected one person and pinned another in the vehicle. All patients are trauma alerts, ATCEMS says. Responders are working to remove the person from the vehicle.

Three ATCEMS ambulances are responding. Expect traffic delays in the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.