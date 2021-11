Austin Fire crews performed a vehicle rescue at 5500 Nuckols Crossing Road in southeast Austin, where two vehicles collided at about 7:05 a.m. (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was pronounced dead after a traffic crash Sunday morning and two others were injured, Austin-Travis County EMS reports.

Austin Fire crews performed a vehicle rescue at 5500 Nuckols Crossing Road in southeast Austin, where two vehicles collided at about 7:05 a.m.

ATCEMS says two people were taken to hospital. One suffered life-threatening injuries while the other sustained potentially serious injuries, according to EMS.

This is a developing story.