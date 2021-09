AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in central Austin early Saturday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS reports a vehicle and a scooter collided at the corner of Enfield Road and Newfield Lane at around 2:51 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, the driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s estimated to be in his 30s.

The driver stayed at the scene and didn’t require EMS treatment, ATCEMS says.