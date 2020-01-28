Man killed in rollover vehicle-motorcycle crash in north Austin Monday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday night, a motorcyclist was killed in a rollover crash at Metric Boulevard and West Howard Lane, according to Austin Police Department.

Police say the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Howard Lane, meanwhile an SUV was traveling westbound. Officers say the SUV turned to go south on Metric Boulevard when the motorcycle hit the vehicle.

The SUV rolled on its side. It’s unknown the injuries of the passengers inside.

The motorcyclist — who was pronounced dead at the scene by Austin-Travis County EMS — was a white male estimated to be about 25.

Austin Police reopened West Howard Lane at 1 a.m. Tuesday.