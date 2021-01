AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in east Austin.

Austin Police Departments says it happened just after 1 a.m. on the I-35 service road near the Fiesta Mart on 38th Street.

First responders performed CPR on the victim when they arrived, but the person was later pronounced dead.

(KXAN/Ed Zavala)

Two cars were involved in the crash and both lanes of I-35 were temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.