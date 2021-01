AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision with a rollover in southeast Austin on Saturday morning.

According to ATCEMS, Austin Fire Department was able to remove the patient from the vehicle, after the crash at Ross Road and East SH 71 westbound. ATCEMS reports the other people involved in the crash were not taken to the hospital.

The scene should be cleared as of 9 a.m. Saturday morning.