1 person hospitalized after pin-in collision in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are investigating an incident involving a person who was hospitalized after driving off the road early Saturday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin fire responded to the call at 1:03 a.m. near the 6800 block of North Capital of Texas Highway.

According to officials, there were reports of a driver pinned inside a vehicle “20 feet off the road.”

The person involved was extricated and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released.

