1 person flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash near Wells Branch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a car wreck Wednesday in northern Travis County.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at 2:54 a.m. near the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road, and initial reports described as the patient being ejected from the vehicle and “pinned under the car against a tree.”

Emergency crews were able to free the patient, but the patient was unconscious and STAR Flight then responded to the scene. The patient was declared a trauma alert, and once the helicopter arrived, the patient was taken to Seton Williamson County with life-threatening injuries.

The Austin Fire Department and Austin Police also responded to the scene. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the intersection is closed as of 6 a.m.