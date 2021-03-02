1 person detained after fire at East Austin building, believed to be related to homeless activity

Crews making attack on working structure fire in vacant commercial structure at I-35 and Cesar Chavez (Courtesy of AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have detained a person of interest after a fire at a vacant building on East Cesar Chavez Street near I-35.

Austin Fire Department crews worked Tuesday afternoon to get the fire under control, which is believed to be related to homeless activity in the building.

Fire on Cesar Chavez under control. Fire appears to be related to homeless activity. Arson Investigators enroute, ⁦⁦@Austin_Police⁩ has one person of interest detained. pic.twitter.com/2hUPAKHM2h — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 2, 2021

According to AFD, when crews arrived at the building, which was previously a pawn shop, they noticed several homeless people who appeared to be living there.

AFD says as crews were going in, one person was coming out and refused to comply when stopped. Austin Police detained him for questioning.

Scene at E. Cesar Chavez and I-35 building fire on March 2 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.