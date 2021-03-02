1 person detained after fire at East Austin building, believed to be related to homeless activity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have detained a person of interest after a fire at a vacant building on East Cesar Chavez Street near I-35.
Austin Fire Department crews worked Tuesday afternoon to get the fire under control, which is believed to be related to homeless activity in the building.
According to AFD, when crews arrived at the building, which was previously a pawn shop, they noticed several homeless people who appeared to be living there.
AFD says as crews were going in, one person was coming out and refused to comply when stopped. Austin Police detained him for questioning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
