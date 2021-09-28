1 person dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire on MoPac service road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says one person died after crashing a BMW on the MoPac Expressway service road early Sunday morning.

Police didn’t identify the person involved in the crash. The white BMW crashed into a curb and caught fire in the 8800 block of the North MoPac southbound service road around 2:54 a.m. Sunday. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to APD’s initial investigation.

This is Austin’s 91st death in 85 fatal crashes in 2021. Last year at this time, Austin had 63 crashes, resulting in 68 deaths, APD says.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.