1 person dead after motorcycle crash Thursday near Leander

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — One person died in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in northwestern Travis County near Leander, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS responded to the 12100 block of Lime Creek Road, just west of Anderson Mill Road, at 1:38 a.m. for a motorcycle that collided with a tree. A Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputy also responded to the scene and did CPR, but the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after EMS arrived.

The Austin Fire Department and Travis County ESD No. 1 also responded to the scene.

Authorities expect the road to be closed for an extended amount of time. Please avoid the area if possible.

One person died in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning on Lime Creek Road near Leander. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)