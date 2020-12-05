1 killed in north Austin crash, driver arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash in north Austin on Friday night ended with one person killed and the driver is now behind bars.

Police say just before 11 p.m., they received a call about a fatal crash on Interstate 35, near the intersection of Braker Lane.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police on scene 11900-12036 N IH 35 SVRD SB (22:50) #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of one patient from an auto vs pedestrian collision. Expect #ATXTraffic closures. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 5, 2020

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was later pronounced dead.

APD says the driver was taken into custody for failing to stop and render aid. Traffic in the area was temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

APD says they’ll provide more information about this incident on Saturday.