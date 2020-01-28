1 killed in crash at Southwest Parkway, Foster Ranch Road in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at Southwest Parkway and Foster Ranch Road in southwest Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Austin Police Department, a call came in at 2:31 p.m. that a car had crashed in the 5800 block of Southwest Parkway, near St. Andrew’s Episcopal School.



Police say that it appears the driver lost control and that speed may have been a factor. The driver, who crashed into a tree on the driver’s side of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no further details about the victim at this time.

