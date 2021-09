AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said crews responded around 10:09 p.m. to the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Powell Lane. One unconscious adult was found.

The agency said that adult was taken to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS said to expect traffic delays in the area.