1 dies in southeast Travis County crash near COTA

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash in southeastern Travis County Sunday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says the two-vehicle crash happened on FM 812 Road around 3:28 p.m. The crash site is about a mile east of Circuit of the Americas. One vehicle caught on fire, ATCEMS says.

ATCEMS says two people were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says FM 812 is closed. There isn’t an estimated time for when the road will reopen.

