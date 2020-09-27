1 dead in crash on I-35 in south Austin late on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died at the scene of a crash on I-35 in south Austin just before midnight on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the 8300 block of South I-35 northbound at about 11:50 p.m.

Police told KXAN that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including an 18-wheeler.

Medics reported a vehicle rescue with a possible unconscious patient. The person was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after.

Austin-Travis County EMS warned people to expect road closures and avoid the area if possible.

