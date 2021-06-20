1 dead, another injured in south Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A shooting in far south Austin early Sunday morning left one person dead and another injured.

Austin Travis County EMS said in a Tweet medics took the second patient to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the 11500 block of Robert Wooding Dr., which is south of Slaughter Lane and just east of Menchaca Road, around 12:30 a.m.

It is unknown if anyone is in custody or if Austin police officers are looking for anyone.

APD is working a suspicious death in the 11500 block of Robert Wooding Drive. PIO is en route and will update with media staging location. -PIO7 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 20, 2021

