1 dead, another injured in south Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A shooting in far south Austin early Sunday morning left one person dead and another injured.

Austin Travis County EMS said in a Tweet medics took the second patient to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the 11500 block of Robert Wooding Dr., which is south of Slaughter Lane and just east of Menchaca Road, around 12:30 a.m.

It is unknown if anyone is in custody or if Austin police officers are looking for anyone.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.

