LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — One person died Thursday after a single-vehicle rollover in Lago Vista, according to Travis County Emergency Services District 1.

According to officials, the rollover occurred at approximately 11 a.m. in the 19000 block of Farm-to-Market 1431. TCESD1 said this was near FM1431 and Adrian Way in the City of Lago Vista.

Scene of fatal rollover in Lago Vista (TCESD1 Photo)

TCESD1 said the vehicle was occupied by one man. That man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Lago Vista Police will be investigating the incident.