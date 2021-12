AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after a vehicle crashed into a tree near Cedar Park Tuesday night, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet.

ATCEMS said it received multiple 911 calls reporting a person was pinned inside of a vehicle at the 14000 block of Anderson Mill Road, which is near FM 620.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Park Fire Department and ATCEMS responded around 6:44 p.m., ATCEMS said.

Expect road closures in the area.