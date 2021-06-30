1 dead after two-vehicle crash in south Austin on Ben White Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in south Austin Wednesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said crews were called out to the 4600 block of West U.S. 290 Highway service road eastbound just before 4:15 p.m. That’s on West Ben White Boulevard near the South Lamar Boulevard exit.

ATCEMS said one of the two vehicles was on fire. One person was pronounced dead on scene, and there were no other serious injuries to others involved in the wreck.

First responders are asking people to avoid the area. The eastbound frontage road of 290 is closed east of Brodie Lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic is being detoured.

This is developing story and will be updated as more details become available.