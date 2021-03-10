‘A brilliant student’: Former Westlake football player dies in western Travis County crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The young driver killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning in western Travis County was a former student and football player at Westlake High School.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jackson Coker, 18. Westlake High School confirms he was part of the Class of 2020. Principal Steve Ramsey said in a statement this is an “immense loss” to the community:

“Jackson was a brilliant student who was attending Columbia University. Jackson excelled in our Business Incubator program, was a member of the C Society, and starred in athletics. After visiting with Jackson’s teachers and coaches this morning, the strength and power of his relationships was evident and felt.”

The school said he was on the 2019 state championship football team and a three-year letter winner. Westlake head coach Todd Dodge called Coker “the absolute heart and soul of our 2019 State Championship team.”

“We are all just devastated over this tragedy and our hearts go out to the Coker family. As we are all reflecting on Jackson’s time with us, we unanimously agree that if you were to choose a Mr. Chaparral, it would be #16, Jackson Coker.” Westlake High Head Football Coach Todd Dodge

Westlake High said school counselors are available to help any student who wants to talk about the tragedy.

Flowers and photos are displayed outside of Westlake High School’s football stadium in memory of Jackson Coker

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Jackson Coker and Mason Mangum sign National Letters of Intent (Frank Martinez/KXAN)

Westlake’s Jackson Coker signs with Columbia (Frank Martinez/KXAN)

Texas DPS said troopers were called out to the crash on FM 2224 near River Hills Road at about 6 a.m. Coker was driving eastbound on FM 2224 in a 2018 Jeep. He was the only one in the car.

DPS said for unknown reasons, the Jeep went off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail before rolling down the embankment.

At least one westbound lane of Bee Caves Road was closed at River Hills Road earlier in the day, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

Austin-Travis County EMS added it was a single-car crash, and Coker was ejected. Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene.