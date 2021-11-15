1 dead after motorcycle crash in western Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash west of Austin Monday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened around 2 p.m. at 15100 Debba Drive. That’s near FM 620.

ATCEMS says at first, CPR was being done on the person, and STAR Flight was landing on the scene to take them to the hospital.

However, at about 2:45 p.m., ATCEMS tweeted medics declared the person dead.

The agency says to expect extended road closures in the area as the crash is investigated.