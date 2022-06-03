TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) – The Taylor Police Department is investigating a crash Friday that killed a man Thursday evening in the 12400 block of U.S. Highway 79. Taylor police received the call around 10:43 p.m.

Based on the initial investigation, police said Joshua Wayne Lashley, 43, lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to be thrown off and into the intersection of Highway 79 and County Road 101.

While in the intersection, Lashley was hit by a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Thomas Melton. Lashley was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

According to TPD, this was the first fatal collision in Taylor for 2022.