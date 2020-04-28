1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on Anderson Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash Tuesday on Anderson Lane turned fatal, the Austin Police Department said.

APD and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene at 12:18 p.m. at the 2100 block of East Anderson Lane, and ATCEMS had to extricate three people from the two-car crash. Medics performed CPR on one of the patients.

Two of the patients were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the third had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

APD is holding a media briefing at 2 p.m. to give more details on the person that died in the crash.