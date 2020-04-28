1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on Anderson Lane

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash Tuesday on Anderson Lane turned fatal, the Austin Police Department said.

APD and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene at 12:18 p.m. at the 2100 block of East Anderson Lane, and ATCEMS had to extricate three people from the two-car crash. Medics performed CPR on one of the patients.

Two of the patients were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the third had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

APD is holding a media briefing at 2 p.m. to give more details on the person that died in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss