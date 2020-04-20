1 dead, 1 injured in crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was killed and another was injured after a crash in the 3800 block of Todd Lane, at the cross section of East Ben White Boulevard and Business Center Drive on Monday afternoon.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, one adult was pronounced dead on scene and another was transported to a hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should remain clear of the area if possible and expect closures.

