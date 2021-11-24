1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Pflugerville said a person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

PPD said it responded to assist first responders in the 15000 block of Windermere Drive at 10:22 p.m., close to the intersection with West Pecan Street near a shopping center. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

PPD said the man was shot on Foothill Farms Loop, but then went to Windermere Drive where he was found dead. Foothill Farms Loop is a block west of Windermere Drive along West Pecan Street. PPD said a second victim was found at a nearby hospital and has stable vital signs.

PPD doesn’t have a suspect in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. PPD said the incident is isolated and there’s no danger to the public.