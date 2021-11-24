1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Pflugerville

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pflugerville Police Photo

Pflugerville Police Photo

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Pflugerville said a person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

PPD said it responded to assist first responders in the 15000 block of Windermere Drive at 10:22 p.m., close to the intersection with West Pecan Street near a shopping center. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

PPD said the man was shot on Foothill Farms Loop, but then went to Windermere Drive where he was found dead. Foothill Farms Loop is a block west of Windermere Drive along West Pecan Street. PPD said a second victim was found at a nearby hospital and has stable vital signs.

PPD doesn’t have a suspect in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. PPD said the incident is isolated and there’s no danger to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss