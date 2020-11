PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash earlier this week on the State Highway 130 southbound access road, according to the Pflugerville Police Department.

Police said it happened on Wednesday around 10 a.m. near Pflugerville Parkway.

Police said one person was killed and another person is in the hospital with severe injuries. No other identifying factors were released for the victims.