1.2M masks in one day, Austin start-up opens up facility in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin-based startup has raised $5 million to set up shop in Pflugerville.
The company, Armbrust America plans to address the nation-wide PPE shortage and bring manufacturing back to the U.S.
Lloyd Armbrust founded the company, he says his machines are capable of making over a million masks a day.
Armbrust says the vast majority of PPE is currently manufactured in China, and there’s a global bidding war driving prices to all-time highs. Armbrust says he can offer these masks at the same price as Chinese suppliers, so that American’s don’t have to choose between Made-in-America quality and price.
“In a uniquely political, American way, we weren’t prepared for this. But we don’t need a bailout. We don’t need other countries. We need the finest quality products with the most effective materials, full supply chain control, and no foreign dependence. We need Made-in-America, Made in Texas. And masks are just the beginning.”— Lloyd Armbrust, Founder and CEO, Armbrust American
Armbrust American has plans to scale production to billions annually if needed.
Tonight KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout is getting a look at the facility’s assembly line.