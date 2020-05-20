1.2M masks in one day, Austin start-up opens up facility in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin-based startup has raised $5 million to set up shop in Pflugerville.

The company, Armbrust America plans to address the nation-wide PPE shortage and bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

Lloyd Armbrust founded the company, he says his machines are capable of making over a million masks a day.

Armbrust says the vast majority of PPE is currently manufactured in China, and there’s a global bidding war driving prices to all-time highs. Armbrust says he can offer these masks at the same price as Chinese suppliers, so that American’s don’t have to choose between Made-in-America quality and price.

“In a uniquely political, American way, we weren’t prepared for this. But we don’t need a bailout. We don’t need other countries. We need the finest quality products with the most effective materials, full supply chain control, and no foreign dependence. We need Made-in-America, Made in Texas. And masks are just the beginning.” — Lloyd Armbrust, Founder and CEO, Armbrust American

Armbrust American has plans to scale production to billions annually if needed.

Tonight KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout is getting a look at the facility’s assembly line.