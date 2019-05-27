Skip to content
Local
Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex
Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law
Google plans to expand its presence in Austin
Thousands of plumbers gather for rally at Texas Capitol
Two taken to hospital after being pinned in crash in southeast Austin
Austin homeowners raise concerns over vacant properties and 311 complaints
Austin falling short of its recycling goals
Man accused of stabbing stranger outside coffee shop on Anderson Lane
Crews work to improve Austin roads in hopes of extending their life
Lawmakers set aside $50M in funding for Texas film incentives program
Austin-Travis County
Appraisal board votes to keep rulings from disputed day
Williamson County
Parents of LGBTQ families to read at Leander story time instead of drag queen
Hutto police seek help to identify suspect in Creekside Estates car burglaries in May
Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit arrests Williamson County man accused of having child porn
Leander will close library Saturday for church’s Drag Queen Story Time
Mountain bikers will go full gas at Saturday Cedar Park race
Hays
San Marcos asks residents for input on sidewalk expansion
Man pleads guilty in deadly hit-and-run near Kyle
San Marcos high schoolers learn how to handle disasters
Austin Pets Alive caring for cats while San Marcos Regional Shelter fights deadly virus
Hays Co SO, San Marcos PD and Texas State University team up for drone program
Bastrop County
Neighbors raise concern on bus drop offs after 6-year-old struck by 18-wheeler
TxDOT to discuss major upgrades to SH 71 in Bastrop in Tuesday meeting
Saturday declared Ozone Action Day
Man indicted for November Buc-ees bomb threat
Trees down, traffic lights out in Bastrop Co. after overnight thunderstorms
Hill Country
Engine, boat with about around 80 passengers takes on water on Lake Buchanan
2 utility workers crushed while working on power pole in Marble Falls
Marble Falls ISD bus catches fire after collision on FM 1431
Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year
‘A travesty’: Volunteer honor guard may have to disband due to lack of new recruits
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle