Wurstfest will be ready for 60th anniversary celebration after severe fire on grounds

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Wurstfest organizers maintained Monday the grounds will be ready to celebrate this year’s festival following a November fire.

The fire, just days after the closing of the 2019 edition of the festival, severely damaged the food court area of the grounds called the “Marktplatz.”

Organizers posted a new photo of the fair grounds Monday showing the badly-burned building with the caption, “crews are hard at work and demo is in full swing. A little elbow grease and we’ll be ready to celebrate our 60th anniversary.”

New Braunfels firefighters originally extinguished a small fire in the Marktplatz food court area of the grounds on the night of Nov. 14, but that fire reignited during the early morning hours of Nov. 15.

Once on the scene, crews found an active fire at the same building. Multiple agencies were called in to fight the fire including the Seguin, San Marcos, Cibolo, Schertz and Selma fire departments.

The metal roof of the Marktplatz structure needed to be peeled back to gain access to the fire. New Braunfels Police Department said the Marktplatz structure was a total loss with extensive smoke, fire and water damage.

There hasn’t been an update from officials on the cause of the fire.

The City of New Braunfels Fire Marshals and the State Fire Marshal are investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is also aiding in the investigation due to the extent of the damage and the structure’s historic nature.

The 60th anniversary of Wurstfest begins Nov. 6, according to organizers.