Woman arrested after hitting a baby out of mother’s arms, affidavit says

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was arrested after knocking a nine-month-old baby out of her mother’s arms and causing the girl to fall to the floor, according to an arrest affidavit.

The baby’s mother told police Jasmine Rose Holman, 28, came into her home and started an argument. Police say Holman was intoxicated and intentionally hit the child. The fall “caused extreme pain and discomfort to the child,” according to the affidavit, which did not have details of any injuries or treatment.

Police found Holman “a short time later” and arrested her for Injury to a Child, a third-degree felony. Holman is currently in custody at the Williamson County Jail.