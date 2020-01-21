With Wallaby bags and Bat wraps, Central Texas crafters help animals in Australia

AUSTIN (KXAN) – For weeks, Shannon Stucky has spent all her free time sewing. She’s part of a movement that started on Facebook. Crafters, knitting and sewing bags and pouches for animals on the other side of the world, members of a Facebook community action group called Rescue Group Co.

After weeks of wildfires, Australia is now being ravaged by hail, thunderstorms, and even giant dust clouds. One of the main victims of all the upheaval are the critters living in the country. So far, over a billion animals are estimated to have been killed in the brushfires, with many more injured.

It’s these animals the Facebook group, and Stucky, are hoping to help. “If something that I make can helps the animals, that’s great. I’ll do it all day long,” Stucky said. Each crafter selects their projects from pre-approved patterns, such as wraps for bats and Joey pouches. Then the crafters get to work.

There are a dozen patterns to select from and a chart showing what’s needed most. Pouches, blankets and beds are among the most needed patterns. While Koala mittens supplies have already met demand.

Fabric must be cleaned using warm water and vinegar before it’s sent in sealed plastic to Australia. This is done to reduce the chances of the injured animals having a reaction to detergents and other chemicals found in unwashed fabric.

At the end of this week, all the crafted pouches and bags will be sent to Australia.

If you are interested in making a donation or helping out, you can find more information about the movement here. If you’re interested in local efforts, you can find more information here.