Westlake Fire Department remembers lieutenant who passed away from cancer

WESTLAKE, Texas (KXAN) — A lieutenant with Westlake Fire Department is being remembered by his fellow firefighters, friends and family on Friday after he passed away from cancer.

Chris Askew, a 15-year veteran of the department, passed away Sunday, May 13, after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Askew, his daughter Lauren and son Luke.

Askew’s funeral services are being held at the Emmaus Catholic Church on 1718 Lohmans Crossing Road. The service begins at 2 p.m. and the funeral procession is set to begin at 1 p.m. sharp.

The fire department has announced that anyone wishing to make a donation to the Askew family can do so at www.wpffa.org and click the “Donate” button.