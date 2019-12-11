Volunteer ‘elves’ needed to deliver toys to thousands of Austin kids for Operation Blue Santa

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The race is over to gather toys for Operation Blue Santa, and now the real race begins to delivery the gifts to 15,000 kids in Austin.

Delivery day starts at 8 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14th, and ends when all the gifts are delivered. Volunteers from all over Austin are needed to deliver the prepared boxes of food and toys for each sponsored family.​

“We need all of Austin’s elves to come out to Operation Blue Santa’s warehouse but you can also go to any of the Austin police substations,” says Austin senior police officer Justin Berry. ​

Berry says last year there were not enough volunteer drivers to deliver the gifts leaving many families wondering if they were going to get a knock on the door with the special delivery. Every box was delivered but it took twice the time.

This year, thousands of boxes full of toys line the South Austin warehouse for Operation Blue Santa, waiting to be delivered. Volunteers do not need to sign up to deliver the gifts, they just have to show up. Officers will load your car with a box and give you an address to deliver it to a family.

Officer Berry says Austin kids depend on it every Christmas.

“You get kids running up to you thanking you,” he said. “It’s an experience that is hard to put into words but it’s a very raw emotional experience. If you want to be part of the season of giving, this is the way.”​

Drivers are needed to gather at following locations starting at 8am and ready to deliver:

Operation Blue Santa warehouse on 4101 S. Industrial Drive​

APD North Substation​​

12425 Lamplight Village Ave, Austin, TX 78758 ​​

APD East Substation​​

812 Springdale Rd., Austin, TX 78702 ​​​

APD South Substation​​

404 Ralph Ablanedo Dr., Austin, TX 78748 ​